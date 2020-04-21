|
LEAR (née Holmes) Felicity Alison Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday 2nd April after a long illness. In her 72 years, "Flic" lived a full life. She was born in England on July 19, 1948, lived in Canada and gained a BA in Mathematics at Queens University, Kingston, Ontario. On its completion she emigrated to Australia - she loved the warmer weather and had no regrets about leaving a country of snow, spending years in sailing clubs, including completing the Sydney to Hobart twice as boat's navigator. Her constant passion was teaching - and the pleasure that she gained from sharing her love of mathematics to help her students. Felicity ("Flic") completed a Masters in Mathematics at UNSW and became a Senior Tutor and occasional Lecturer at the university. She was awarded an Associate Diploma in Geosciences at Macquarie University in the early eighties and then moved to the Northern Territory where she took up a position as a Lecturer in Information Systems at, the then, University of The Northern Territory (Charles Darwin University), followed by a lectureship at UTAS in Computing Science. Her academic career was rounded out as a high school teacher in mathematics and science in SE Queensland. Flic was always a lover of animals, with a house constantly occupied by her cats and a dog. Her love for her three children and her humour and wit were her abiding passions. She will be greatly missed. Felicity is survived by her three children, Kimberley, David and Alexander, her step-children Ben and Meaghan, her brother Ray and sister-in-law Sandra, and by Greg. Please contact Integrity Funerals Gold Coast for information on a funeral which will have to be viewed online due to the current restrictions. In lieu of any flowers, please consider donating to the Animal Welfare League or to the Smith Family.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 21, 2020