Sadler Evelyn Catherine Elvie On Wednesday 30th October 2019 in her 97th year. Loved and loving wife of Bill (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kate and Tim, Mary and Pete, Rosie and Phil. Much loved Gran of all her grandchildren, Isobel, Jane, Claire, Leah, Nick, Laura, Sophie and Tom and her great grandchildren, Lucy, Isabella, Daniel, Alice, Henry and Jack. Loved sister of Oliver, Nigel and Ian (all dec). A Thanksgiving Service for the life of Evelyn will be held at All Saints Church, 339 Macquarie St, South Hobart on WEDNESDAY 6th November commencing at 12 noon.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 2, 2019