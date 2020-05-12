Home
More Obituaries for Ernest BENNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Ronald "Ernie" BENNETT


1946 - 2020
Ernest Ronald "Ernie" BENNETT Notice
BENNETT Ernest Ronald "Ernie" 8.6.1946 - 10.5.2020 Passed away in the presence of his lady, Lorraine. Dearly loved youngest son of Ernest and Phoebe (both dec.) and sibling to Norman, Alfred, Allan (Kelly), Peter and Allyne (all dec.). Stepfather of William, Wendy, Suezanne and Michael. Grandpop of Matthew, Annette, Ricky and Amelia. Great Grandpop of Ezekiel, Elijah and Mackenzie. Privately cremated. Family to advise at a later date a Memorial Service to celebrate Ernie's life.



Published in The Examiner on May 12, 2020
