HOWE Elwyn Kaye (Kaye) Passed away peacefully at home on January 2, 2020. Aged 87 years. Loving husband of Kath (dec.). Adored father of Farren (dec.) and Libby. Loved father-in-law of Chris, and Wendy. Cherished grandfather of Tamieka and Hugh, Kelsey and Matt, Matthew and Tara, Jake, Tara, and Stewart. Special great grandfather of Kaylee.
One of the happiest,
kindest men to grace
this earth, one of life's
greatest gifts.
Reunited with mum
and Farren. Forever
loved, always missed,
never forgotten.
Love you dad xx
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 6, 2020