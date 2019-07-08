|
|
SPILSBURY Elma Merle 13.8.1928-5.7.2019
Dearly loved wife of Keith George (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Judy, Kaye and Gary Thorp, Stephen and Paula.
Much loved grandmother of Craig, Rachel and Chris, Cherie and Paul, Mark and Emily, Shane and Emma, and Kristen. Loved great grandmother of Mia, Lilly, Ava, Isaac, Olivia and Theo.
Loved daughter of the late Stephen and Winifred Targett. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Colin (dec) and Pat, Don (dec) and Bernice, Kath and Mort (dec) Francis, and Kevin (dec).
Loved daughter-in-law of the late John and Linda. Loved sister-in-law of Nancy (dec), Frank and Eileen (both dec), Bette and Toby (both dec), Peter (dec) and Marjorie, Bruce (dec) and Judy, and Tony (dec).
Loved sister-in-law of Freda. Loved by her nieces and nephews.
Mum and dad together again
Published in The Examiner on July 8, 2019