SINGLINE (nee: McGilp) Ellice Florence 7.11.1924 - 3.10.2019 Passed away peacefully with family by her side at May Shaw Aminya, Scottsdale. Loved and loving wife of Kenneth (dec.). Much loved mother and mother-in-Law of Roxanne and Geoffrey French; Paul and Jennifer (dec.) Singline; Rex Singline; Shurlee and Scott (dec.) Dobson; Kathryn Singline and Ian Souchard; Alvyn and Maryanne Singline. A loving Grandmother to Melita and Rodney; Nerelle and Greg; Nicole and Mark; Renee and Chris, Geoff and Libby; and Karl. Proud great Grandmother to Bronte, Jack, Vera, Fergus, Wendy and Jim. Daughter of Dugald and Renee McGilp. Sister to Cecily Pinner and Jim McGilp (all dec.). She will be sadly missed. Sincere thanks goes to all the caring staff who attended and supported our Mother and various family members, especially those from the NESM Hospital and May Shaw Aminya at Scottsdale.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 4, 2019