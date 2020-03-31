|
HECKSCHER (nee Hawkins) Elizabeth McKenna Passed away on Sunday 29th March 2020. Loved and loving wife of David. Devoted and loved mother of Norman (Qld), John (WA), Jane (dec), Ben (Singapore). Mother-in-law and friend of Konny, Robin and Adriana. Besotted Ma-ma of Holly Jane, Augustine, Sara, and Maximilian. Special thanks to the Melwood Palliative Care Unit and staff of 5A LGH. No flowers or condolences but perhaps a donation to Vinnies or Salvation Army. Private funeral at her request. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 31, 2020