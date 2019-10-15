Home
Services
TM Foley (Nicholas Lee)
16 Invermay Road, Invermay
Launceston, Tasmania 7248
(03) 6334 3388
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Mary Sophia "Betty" HARRIS


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Elizabeth Mary Sophia "Betty" HARRIS Notice
HARRIS Elizabeth Mary Sophia (Betty) 8.7.1931 - 10.10.2019 Passed away suddenly at home, Westbury. Dearly beloved wife of Hector (dec). Dearly loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Joanne and Tony Dixon (Red Hills), Grant and Melissa (Ulverstone). Cherished Nanny to Leesa, and Kimberlee; Rhiannon and Cara, Brittany and Josh, Maddison, and Brayden. Loved Great 'Grand-Nanny' to Charlie, Marlow (dec), Easton and Willow. Beloved daughter of the late Norman and Mary Gregory formerly of Quamby. Loved sister and sister-in-law of David (dec) and Margaret, Ross and Lexie, Heather and Brian Weeks, Dorothy and Des Webb, loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. 'When a loved one becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.' Private Cremation as per her request.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.