|
|
HARRIS Elizabeth Mary Sophia (Betty) 8.7.1931 - 10.10.2019 Passed away suddenly at home, Westbury. Dearly beloved wife of Hector (dec). Dearly loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Joanne and Tony Dixon (Red Hills), Grant and Melissa (Ulverstone). Cherished Nanny to Leesa, and Kimberlee; Rhiannon and Cara, Brittany and Josh, Maddison, and Brayden. Loved Great 'Grand-Nanny' to Charlie, Marlow (dec), Easton and Willow. Beloved daughter of the late Norman and Mary Gregory formerly of Quamby. Loved sister and sister-in-law of David (dec) and Margaret, Ross and Lexie, Heather and Brian Weeks, Dorothy and Des Webb, loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. 'When a loved one becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.' Private Cremation as per her request.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 15, 2019