MIDSON (nee Fraser) Elizabeth Mary 10.3.1948 - 15.1.2020
Passed away peacefully at St. Lukes.
Beloved wife of Robert. Precious mum of Simon and Narelle Midson, Sarah and Marco Rugari, and Grant Midson. Adored nan of Elira, Caitlin and Lucas Midson, Sophie, Bobbi and Sam Rugari.
Much loved daughter of Stewart and Joyce Fraser (both dec). Loved sister of Lynn Mackey, Robert Fraser and Jane McCann.
A golden heart stopped beating,
Two hands were laid to rest,
God broke our hearts to prove
He only takes the best.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 18, 2020