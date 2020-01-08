Home
Edward Leslie GRAY


1927 - 2020
Edward Leslie GRAY Notice
GRAY Edward Leslie 18.4.1927 - 6.1.2020



Passed away peacefully at L.G.H. after a short illness.



Loving son of Arthur (Ted) and Hazel (both dec). Loving husband of Elaine (dec) and Glenis (dec). Loved and loving father and father-in-law of Phillip and Trish, Gary and Lindy, Chris and Helen, Wendie and Jim, Shirlene and Bill, Brett, Gaylene and Tony, and Paul and Ilse.

Loving pop of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved big brother of Des (dec), John (dec) and Myra.



Special thanks to the L.G.H. staff in A&E and Ward 6D.



A long life well lived with many fond memories of a loving and caring husband, brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather and a good friend to all who knew him.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 8, 2020
