FRYER (nee Bessell) formally O'Malley Edna Lillian 6.11.1925-17.6.2019
Mother and mother-in-law of Lorraine and Ray. Grandmother of Melanie and Paul. Great grandmother of Lachlan, Hugh, Hamish, and Lucy Braithwaite.
Beloved daughter of the late William and Ruby Bessell. Loved sister of Jean, Keith, Athol, and Lloyd (all dec). Dear friend of Joy.
Sincere thankyou to staff and residents for all their kindness, care and support toward Edna.
Sleep peacefully
Published in The Examiner on June 19, 2019