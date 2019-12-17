|
EVERETT (nee Barrett) Edna Faye 22.10.1939 - 14.12.2019
Much loved wife of Jim for over 50 years. Loved and loving mother of Amanda and Sallyanne. Loving nan and great nan to Robyn, Jason, Daniel and Carter. Loved daughter of Robin and Jean Barrett, step daughter of Sheila and sister of Craig (all dec). Loved sister and sister in law of Gwen (dec) and Alan, aunty and great aunty to David, Ronnie-Lou (dec), Carolyn and her family. Loved sister in law, aunt and great aunt of Pat and Colin, Barbara (dec) and their families.
Thank you for 51 wonderful years. Love always, till we meet again. Jimmy xxx
Your spirit and grace throughout the journey you fought will forever be my inspiration. I'm so proud to be your daughter and to have you as my mum. Love and miss you forever. Sallyanne xxx
Your courage, strength and determination are both your legacy for us to live our lives by and the gift you leave us to pass on to your great grandsons Daniel and Carter. We love and hold you in our hearts forever. 'My favourite memory' Mandy, Robyn and Jason.
