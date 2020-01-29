|
SWEENEY (nee Lee), Edith 19/02/1927 - 23/01/2020 Loved wife of Ray (dec). Cherished mother of Trudy, Roger, Gayle and Kelly, in-law to Kevin and Mary and respected friend to Tonie. Loving Neeney to Brooke, Cameron and Jacob Sweeney, Katy and Claire Humphries. Loving Great-Neeney to Ellie and Dillon. Daughter of Alexander Henry Walter Lee and Elvie Jane Caroline Lee. Sister of Edward, Alec, Bert, Elvie, Eric, Jack, Ralph, Brian, Geoffrey, Barry, Gerald (all dec.) and Ethel. Private funeral as per Edith's wishes. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to share memories of Edith with the family at 2:15 - 4:30pm, on Saturday, at Jenski Restaurant and Cafe, 21-23 Smith Street, Smithton.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 29, 2020