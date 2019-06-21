RIGBY Dulcie Clarice The calendar tells us that it's been two years today since we lost you, even though our hearts feel like it was yesterday. Longingly we wish we could see your beautiful, jet black hair and hold your hand just one more time, but for now it's not meant to be. You were a wonderful wife and selfless mother and for this we were truly blessed. We love and miss you every day and take comfort in knowing that you are now resting in peace with your beloved Craig, Sean and Fiona. All our love, Ian, Shane, Dale, Tim, Katrina and families. Published in The Examiner on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary