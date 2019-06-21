Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Dulcie RIGBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dulcie Clarice RIGBY

In Memoriam Condolences

Dulcie Clarice RIGBY In Memoriam
RIGBY Dulcie Clarice The calendar tells us that it's been two years today since we lost you, even though our hearts feel like it was yesterday. Longingly we wish we could see your beautiful, jet black hair and hold your hand just one more time, but for now it's not meant to be. You were a wonderful wife and selfless mother and for this we were truly blessed. We love and miss you every day and take comfort in knowing that you are now resting in peace with your beloved Craig, Sean and Fiona. All our love, Ian, Shane, Dale, Tim, Katrina and families.
Published in The Examiner on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.