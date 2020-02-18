Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas ROUSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas William ROUSE

Add a Memory
Douglas William ROUSE Notice
ROUSE Douglas William Passed away February 15, 2020 at Sandhill Nursing Home, Launceston. In his 99th year. Dearly loved husband of Rene (dec.). Son of Harriett (dec.). Dearly loved brother of Dulcie and Laurie (both dec.), Mollie and Nat (dec.), June and Cecil (dec.), Ken (dec.), Ivan (dec.) and Pat, Rex, Terry (dec.) and Faye, and Barry (dec.) and Jan. Dearly loved and treasured uncle and great uncle of his nieces and nephews.

Will be greatly missed,

especially at

Christmas.

Reunited with Rene.



Thanks to all the nursing staff at One Care, Sandhill Nursing Home, the DVA nursing staff, and physio staff. A big thank you to Dr Filgate and Andrea at Summerdale Medical Centre.



Funeral notice later.



logo
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -