|
|
ROUSE Douglas William Passed away February 15, 2020 at Sandhill Nursing Home, Launceston. In his 99th year. Dearly loved husband of Rene (dec.). Son of Harriett (dec.). Dearly loved brother of Dulcie and Laurie (both dec.), Mollie and Nat (dec.), June and Cecil (dec.), Ken (dec.), Ivan (dec.) and Pat, Rex, Terry (dec.) and Faye, and Barry (dec.) and Jan. Dearly loved and treasured uncle and great uncle of his nieces and nephews.
Will be greatly missed,
especially at
Christmas.
Reunited with Rene.
Thanks to all the nursing staff at One Care, Sandhill Nursing Home, the DVA nursing staff, and physio staff. A big thank you to Dr Filgate and Andrea at Summerdale Medical Centre.
Funeral notice later.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 18, 2020