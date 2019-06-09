|
RANSON Douglas John 8.8.1931 - 6.6.2019 Passed away peacefully at Glenara Lakes. Beloved son of Frank and Kate (both dec). Brother of Bob, Lewis (dec) and Ruth. Loved and devoted husband of Neita for 66 years. Loved and loving father and father in law of Judith and Eddie, Nigel and Liz. Treasured grandfather and great grandfather of Isaac, Ethan, Taijah and Keoni, Will, Hannah and Matilda, Hannah and David, Alex, Gabe, Sam and Ezrah. Friend of many. A fine life well lived.
Published in The Examiner from June 9 to June 11, 2019