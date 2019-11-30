Home
Douglas Ivor ROBERTS

Douglas Ivor ROBERTS Notice
ROBERTS Douglas Ivor 'Robbie'



Passed away peacefully 27 November 2019 aged 95.



Husband of Pat (dec.). Loved father of Barb and Tim, father-in-law of Greg and Claire, and devoted granddad of Daniel, Caitlin and Matthew.



Special thanks to Peace Haven, Dr Jenny, Danni and all his colleagues.



A gentleman surgeon who touched the lives of so many now at rest.



Privately cremated at his request. A celebration of Robbie's life will be held early in the new year with notice to follow.



Published in The Examiner from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
