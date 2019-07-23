|
DERRICO (Page) Dorothy Pearl 15.8.1929 - 20.7.2019
Loving and much loved daughter of William and Louisa (both dec.). Sister of Lorna (dec.), Betty (dec.), Nellie, Lenny (dec.), and Joan. Wife of Wally. Mother and mother in law of Mick and Therese, and John (dec.). Nanna Dot of Darryn and Kelly, Zac, Meika, Tullee, Toni and Dave, Jack, Kora, Matt and Michelle, Nick and Kate, Betty, Jason, Rubee (dec.), Sam, Colby (dec.), and Sarro (dec.). Special and cherished friend to many more.
Will be sadly missed.
Published in The Examiner on July 23, 2019