RATTRAY (nee: Steel) Dorothy May "Doff" 23.10.1931 - 12.06.2020 Passed away peacefully at James Scott. Dearly loved wife of Athol (dec.). Loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Robert & Lynne; Janine & Dale (Joey) Walker; Phillip & Sonja; Kylie & Matthew Cassidy. Devoted Grandmother of Jasmine, Liam, Brie; Jessica (dec.), Dylan, Brendon; Ian, Megan, Hayden, Julian; and Archie. Great Grandmother of Freya, Maya, Henry & Adele; Chazdyn & Zayne; Loved sister and sister-in-law of Pat & Laurie Coates (both dec.); Don & Elvie Steel; Melvin (dec.) & Dorothy Steel; Claire & Trevor Lester. Daughter of Stewart & Elvie Steel (both dec.). Resting Peacefully A private funeral is to be held on Thursday 18th June 2020 at 2:00pm. The funeral will be live streamed. The link is available at www.lethborgfamilyfunerals.com.au
Published in The Examiner on June 17, 2020