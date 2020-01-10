|
|
BERRY (nee Will, formerly LLewellyn) Dorothy June (Dot) 5.6.1939 - 9.1.2020
Passed away peacefully at Aldersgate, Newnham.
Loving wife of Ian. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Vicki (dec.), Trudi (dec.) and Ron, Malcolm, Gay and Keith, and Darren and Kate. 2nd mum of Michael (dec.), Tanya, and Adele and Andrew. Devoted grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Thanks to the staff at Aldersgate.
Now at peace.
Dearly loved by all.
There will be a viewing at the C.T. Finney Centre, 34 Nunamina Avenue, Kings Meadows on Monday, 13th January 2020, between 1:00 and 2:00 p.m. for those that may wish to pay their last respects.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 10, 2020