Dorothy Joan LANGMAID


1927 - 2019
Dorothy Joan LANGMAID Notice
LANGMAID (nee Youl) Dorothy Joan In Her 92nd Year

6.9.1927~14.8.2019



Loved and cherished mum and mum-in-law of Suzanne and Chris Dolliver.



I sat by your bed and gently held your hand, I saw your struggle to breathe and the pain on your face. I softly kissed your cheek and whispered in your ear 'If you want to go, we'll be ok.' With a flicker of your finger gently on my hand, two shallow breaths, I saw you decide to say goodbye.



My heart aches, my tears flow, but deep down inside I knew I had to let you go and be by Dad's side. The memories of you are deep in my heart and forever there they will stay, with much love and pride everyday, I'll say your name.



I'll have no fear when my time comes as the one that will lead me will be my precious Mum.



R.I.P Beautiful Mum (Little Lady)



Until we meet again, we will love you forever.



Published in The Examiner on Aug. 17, 2019
