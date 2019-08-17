Home
Dorothy Joan LANGMAID


1927 - 2019
Dorothy Joan LANGMAID Notice
LANGMAID (Youl) Dorothy Joan [[CANCHSE5037]]



Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 14th August at the L.G.H. after a short illness.



Dearly loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Robyn. Special precious nan of Danielle, Bianca and Richard Thomas. Great nan Joan of Eli and Hamish xxxx



Mum, they say that hearts don't break. We now know that's not true now that God has called you home, our hearts are broken in two xxxx



Please God, look after nan, we loved her so very much xxxx



Resting with the angels in eternal peace.



[[CANMHSE5983]]



logo


logo
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 17, 2019
