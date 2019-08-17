|
LANGMAID (Youl) Dorothy Joan
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 14th August at the L.G.H. after a short illness.
Dearly loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Robyn. Special precious nan of Danielle, Bianca and Richard Thomas. Great nan Joan of Eli and Hamish xxxx
Mum, they say that hearts don't break. We now know that's not true now that God has called you home, our hearts are broken in two xxxx
Please God, look after nan, we loved her so very much xxxx
Resting with the angels in eternal peace.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 17, 2019