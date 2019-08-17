|
LANGMAID (nee Youl) Dorothy Joan (Joan) 6.9.1927 - 14.8.2019 Beloved wife of Dallas Albert (Dal) Langmaid (dec). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Sue and Cindy (dec), Robert and Robyn, Jennifer and Leigh Ferrall, Suzanne and Chris Dolliver. Adored nan of Sean, Kellie and Brett, Danielle, Kath, Michelle and Mark, Bianca and Richard, Nik, Rebbeka (dec), Richard and Louise. Devoted and idolised Great Nan Joan to Grace, Georgia, Koby, Eli, Phoebe and Hamish. Loving eldest daughter of William Peter and Dorothy May Youl (both dec.). Sister and sister-in-law of Georgie and Rex (dec) Black, Barbara and Max (dec) Homan, Peter and Dawn. Loved and respected auntie to all her nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the staff of Ward 5D LGH for the wonderful care and compassion you gave to our darling mum.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 17, 2019