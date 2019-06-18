HAMMERSLEY Dorothy Jean (Dot) 18.5.1944 - 15.6.2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Max (dec). Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Allan and Wendy Seddon, Tanya and John Kay, Toby, Jack and Maree, Kimmy and Dean Rafferty. Beloved Nan and Great Nan. Beloved daughter of the late Roy and Phyllis Trickett, beloved sister of Juanitta, Barbara, Margaret, Pauline (dec), and Beverley. Reunited with Dad and family. Private burial at her request. Much loved mother of Tanya and John Kay. Grandmother of Phillip and Alex. Great Grandmother of Maddie, Abbie, and Axel. 'You have travelled a long road Mum. Now you can rest and catch up with Dad. Love you heaps.' Rollin, Rollin, Rollin xx Loved mother of Tubby. Loved Nan of Sam and Sara. Loved Great Nan of Nate and Mason. 'Scratcher what an awesome Mum you were. So strong and courageous, and so so strong to the end. Going to miss you so much. No more suffering, you're with Dad. xoxo' Loved mother of Jack and Maree. Loved Nan of Nicholas and Bianca. 'No more fighting Mum, you're up with Dad now. Safe and pain free. Miss you so much already Scratcher. Rest in peace. We all love you.' xoxoxo Dearly loved Mum of Kimmy and Dean. Beautiful loving Little Nan of Bradley, Casey and Jakob. 'Mum, words on paper cannot fill this void that I am feeling right now, but please know that you will live on in my heart forever. You and Dad are with me in my dreams. You Mum, were my whole world. How long will I love you? As long as the stars are above you .... and longer if I can. Always and Forever' - your loving Daughter Kimmy xxx T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388







