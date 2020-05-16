Home
Finney Funeral Services
34 Nunamina Avenue
Kings Meadows, Tasmania 7250
03 6343 2266
More Obituaries for Dorothy HANDLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy HANDLEY


1931 - 2020
Dorothy HANDLEY Notice
HANDLEY (nee Cullen) Dorothy 22.1.1931 - 8.5.2020



Passed away peacefully at Regis Norwood surrounded by her loving family.



Loved and loving wife of Graeme. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Merrynne, Philip and Jillian. Adored and loving Mardi and great Mardi of Linda and Markus, Cody, Jade and Zane.



Special thanks to all the Regis staff for their love and care of Dorothy.



At rest, no more pain.

Forever in our hearts.



Privately cremated at Dorothy's wishes.



logo
Published in The Examiner on May 16, 2020
