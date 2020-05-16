|
|
HANDLEY (nee Cullen) Dorothy 22.1.1931 - 8.5.2020
Passed away peacefully at Regis Norwood surrounded by her loving family.
Loved and loving wife of Graeme. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Merrynne, Philip and Jillian. Adored and loving Mardi and great Mardi of Linda and Markus, Cody, Jade and Zane.
Special thanks to all the Regis staff for their love and care of Dorothy.
At rest, no more pain.
Forever in our hearts.
Privately cremated at Dorothy's wishes.
Published in The Examiner on May 16, 2020