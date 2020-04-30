|
KERR Doreen Rita 14.8.1925 - 29.4.2020 Passed away peacefully at Aldersgate Newnham. Youngest child of Dennis and Fanny Gleeson, sister and sister-in-law of her eleven siblings (all dec.). Loved wife of Percy (dec.). Mother of Rosemary (dec.). Loving Mother and mother-in-law of Cheryl and Mark Coppleman, Peter and Merle. Adored Nan of Troy, Kath, Robbie, Leah, Tamika, and Luke. Loved great-nan of Brody, Courtney, Corbin, Mikynlee, Gypsy, and Hermione. Loved auntie of all her nieces and nephews. Thankyou to Aldersgate Newnham for your care and compassion. Private Funeral T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 30, 2020