FRIER, Doreen December 09, 2013 It has been six long, lonely, sad and heart breaking years since you passed away. My love for you will last an eternity and never fade, the cherished time and memories we shared together are with me every day and within my heart forever. There'll never be a deeper love than the love I feel for you, love is and always will be you. My darling wife I know I was blessed to have you by my side, you are my soul mate, best friend and the love of my life. My life will never be the same without you. To live in the hearts of those left behind is to live forever, sleep peacefully till we meet again. The life that I have is all that I have and the life that I have is yours The love that I have of the life that I have is yours and yours alone. Your loving husband Malcolm.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 9, 2019