Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen FRIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen FRIER

Add a Memory
Doreen FRIER In Memoriam
FRIER, Doreen December 09, 2013 It has been six long, lonely, sad and heart breaking years since you passed away. My love for you will last an eternity and never fade, the cherished time and memories we shared together are with me every day and within my heart forever. There'll never be a deeper love than the love I feel for you, love is and always will be you. My darling wife I know I was blessed to have you by my side, you are my soul mate, best friend and the love of my life. My life will never be the same without you. To live in the hearts of those left behind is to live forever, sleep peacefully till we meet again. The life that I have is all that I have and the life that I have is yours The love that I have of the life that I have is yours and yours alone. Your loving husband Malcolm.



logo
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doreen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -