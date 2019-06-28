Home
Donald William FRASER


1926 - 2019
Donald William FRASER Notice
FRASER Donald William 10.2.1926 - 26.6.2019



Loved and loving eldest son of the late Myra and Norman Fraser. Brother of Margaret and Jennifer (both dec).



Much loved husband of Betty for 67 years.



Beloved father and father-in-law of Steven and Julie, Rodney and Jennifer, and Andrew (dec). Cherished grandfather of Bonnie, Ben, Matthew and Kate. Great grandfather of Emilia and Liam.



Thank you to the wonderful staff at Peace Haven for their care.



Reunited with Andrew.



A life well spent.



Funeral notice to follow.
Published in The Examiner on June 28, 2019
