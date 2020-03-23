Home
Services
TM Foley (Nicholas Lee)
16 Invermay Road, Invermay
Launceston, Tasmania 7248
(03) 6334 3388
Resources
More Obituaries for Don KIELY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don KIELY


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Don KIELY Notice
KIELY Don 10.6.1938 - 22.3.2020 Passed away peacefully. Dearly loved and loving husband of Helen, loved father and father-in-law and Grandpa of Clare and Warwick, and Alex; Brendan and Angela, Harry, Lachlan, and Campbell; Carmel, and Anne. Beloved son of the late Bill and Margaret Kiely, loved brother and brother-in-law of Fay Kirby (dec), Bob (dec) and Bev, Janet and Bob Rafter (both dec), Nan and Peter Gunton, Tony and Maria. Loved brother-in-law of Kate and Peter Barber. Loved Uncle of all his nieces and nephews. 'So Dearly Loved'
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -