BERWICK (Dakin) Dolores Mary 27.5.1928~16.6.2019
We regret to announce the death of 'Loris', loving wife of Leo (dec.) and mother and mother-in-law of Mary Anne and Rick Blackwell, Michael and Sandra Berwick, Neita and Max Totten, Patricia (dec.), Geoffrey and Pam Berwick, Janice and Kevin Reed, and Katherine and Ian Towell. Cherished Grandma.
Beloved daughter of Joseph and Maude Dakin (both dec.) and sister and sister-in-law of Murrray and Kath Dakin.
'No doubt Leo was waiting at the gate...'
Published in The Examiner on June 18, 2019