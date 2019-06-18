Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores BERWICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Mary BERWICK


1928 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Dolores Mary BERWICK Notice
BERWICK (Dakin) Dolores Mary 27.5.1928~16.6.2019

We regret to announce the death of 'Loris', loving wife of Leo (dec.) and mother and mother-in-law of Mary Anne and Rick Blackwell, Michael and Sandra Berwick, Neita and Max Totten, Patricia (dec.), Geoffrey and Pam Berwick, Janice and Kevin Reed, and Katherine and Ian Towell. Cherished Grandma.



Beloved daughter of Joseph and Maude Dakin (both dec.) and sister and sister-in-law of Murrray and Kath Dakin.



'No doubt Leo was waiting at the gate...'
Published in The Examiner on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.