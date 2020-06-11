|
|
PURDUE Dion Leslie 15.8.1953 - 7.6.2020
Dearly loved dad of Tyneale and Cody, and Troy. Adored poppies of Jorja and Hunter. Loving brother of Cheyne, and Michelle. Loving uncle of Jason, Joe, Dominique, Edwina, and Rebecca. Loved by Lyn and all his Queensland friends.
Given the current restrictions on non-essential gatherings, Dion will be privately farewelled on MONDAY June 15, 2020 at 1:30 pm. We encourage people to use our live streaming facility at
www.
pinegrovefunerals
.com.au.
Published in The Examiner on June 11, 2020