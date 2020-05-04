|
|
TURNER Dianne (Di) April 29, 1946 - May 1, 2020. Passed away peacefully at Calvary St. Luke's Melwood Unit with her beloved sister Lorraine by her side. Loved and loving wife of Len (dec.). Loved sister and sister in law of Lorraine and Ray (Perth, Tas) and Glen and Loretta (Gold Coast). Dearly loved by her fur baby, Zac. Due to the current restrictions, a private funeral service for Di will be held on Thursday May 11, 2020 at 11am. While thinking of Di at this time, please raise a glass in her memory.
Published in The Examiner on May 4, 2020