GRIFFIN, Diana Jane June 16, 2019 Aged 66 years Loving wife to Alastair. Loving mother to Hamish, Philippa and Natasha. Loved grandmother by Cassidy, Jasmine and Adi, Georgia and Charlotte. Cherished sister of Ange, Ginnie and David. Diana Jane will forever be in the hearts of her family. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Memorial for Diana Jane at Killara Golf Club, 556 Pacific Highway, Killara, NSW, on Tuesday June 25th, 2019 at 2pm. The family has requested to dress with a touch of colour to celebrate her life. GREGORY & CARR Traditional Funeral Directors Gordon (02) 9498 4455
Published in The Examiner on June 21, 2019