MANNING Desmond John 14.4.1925 - 3.6.2020 of "Miena" LEMONT Loving husband of Lois (dec). Father and father-in-law of Michael and Jo, Marie and Dave Boadle. Adored grandfather of Catharine, Jessica, Michael, James, Amy, Charlotte, Henry and Jonathan. Great grandfather of Eloise, Amelia, Lillian, Edward and Harriet. Stalwart of the Southern Midlands Community and highly respected producer of superfine merino wool. 'May his wool forever be fine, bright and strong - and fetch a good price'. Special thanks to his carers, Ambulance Tasmania, RHH, Department of Emergency Medicine and staff of the Whittle Ward. Private Funeral.
Published in The Examiner on June 6, 2020