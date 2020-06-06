Home
Services
Graham Family Funeral Directors
73 Risdon Road
New Town, Tasmania 7008
03 6278 2722
Resources
More Obituaries for Desmond MANNING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Desmond John MANNING


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Desmond John MANNING Notice
MANNING Desmond John 14.4.1925 - 3.6.2020 of "Miena" LEMONT Loving husband of Lois (dec). Father and father-in-law of Michael and Jo, Marie and Dave Boadle. Adored grandfather of Catharine, Jessica, Michael, James, Amy, Charlotte, Henry and Jonathan. Great grandfather of Eloise, Amelia, Lillian, Edward and Harriet. Stalwart of the Southern Midlands Community and highly respected producer of superfine merino wool. 'May his wool forever be fine, bright and strong - and fetch a good price'. Special thanks to his carers, Ambulance Tasmania, RHH, Department of Emergency Medicine and staff of the Whittle Ward. Private Funeral.



logo
Published in The Examiner on June 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Desmond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -