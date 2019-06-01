|
GILES Denis John 10.10.1949- 1.5.2019
Loved son of Rich and Lil Giles (both dec.) and beloved special brother of Bill (dec.), Peggy Nichols, Trevor, Max, Betty Wrigley, Margaret Etchell, Kay Jago, Judy Taylor, Elaine Williams and Kevin.
Den will be sadly missed by his large family.
'Life Without Barriers' - a special place for special people, Thank you.
Our heartfelt appreciation to past and present staff for the wonderful care of Denis during the last 34 years at his Anglicare group home.
Published in The Examiner on June 1, 2019