KERR Deborah Ann 26.05.1957 - 31.07.2019 Daughter of Eric and Elsie Kerr (both dec.). Eldest sister of Norman, sister-in-law to Tina, Dao (dec.), and Annie. Mother and mother-in-law to David and Anna, Trent and Michelle, Luke and Alison, Tamieka and Wayne (Johnno). Step-mother to Craig and Sonya. Loving Nan to Hope, Jacob, Danielle, Makayla, Kyron, Jock, Jaiden, Adina, Aric, Cody, Jessica, Daniel, Matthew, and Billy. Step-nan to Adam, Jazmin, Tahlia, Taylor (dec.), Brock, Noah, and Tyler. To the doctors, nurses, and staff at Scottsdale hospital who have not only been carers but have become friends to Deborah, we as an extended family cannot thank you enough for the extraordinary care and support that you have provided over these many months.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 2, 2019