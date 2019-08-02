Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah KERR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Ann KERR


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Deborah Ann KERR Notice
KERR Deborah Ann 26.05.1957 - 31.07.2019 Daughter of Eric and Elsie Kerr (both dec.). Eldest sister of Norman, sister-in-law to Tina, Dao (dec.), and Annie. Mother and mother-in-law to David and Anna, Trent and Michelle, Luke and Alison, Tamieka and Wayne (Johnno). Step-mother to Craig and Sonya. Loving Nan to Hope, Jacob, Danielle, Makayla, Kyron, Jock, Jaiden, Adina, Aric, Cody, Jessica, Daniel, Matthew, and Billy. Step-nan to Adam, Jazmin, Tahlia, Taylor (dec.), Brock, Noah, and Tyler. To the doctors, nurses, and staff at Scottsdale hospital who have not only been carers but have become friends to Deborah, we as an extended family cannot thank you enough for the extraordinary care and support that you have provided over these many months.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.