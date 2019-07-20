|
|
EDWARDS (Wells) Deanna Descima 16.5.1939 - 17.7.2019
Loved and loving wife of Syd. Adored mother of Catherine, Allison and Stuart. Mother-in-law of Wendy, and grandchildren Hannah and Sophie. Younger daughter of the late Gordon James and Alexandrena (Lexie) Wells, and younger sister to Pauline Hull (dec).
Special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at St. James Ward (St. Vincents Palliative Care Unit), for the love and kindness and exceptional care given to Deanna, and her family also. A particular thanks to Dr. Peter James of the Riseley Street Medical Centre, also to carer Anne Barron (Senior Helpers) for her love and care for her 'lady' these past 4 Â½ years.
Her smile outshone the brilliant Pole Star.
Published in The Examiner on July 20, 2019