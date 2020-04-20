Home
More Obituaries for David BRODIE
David Proudfoot BRODIE


1940 - 2020
David Proudfoot BRODIE Notice
BRODIE David Proudfoot Born 07.01.1940, Kirkcaldy, Fife, Scotland Died 12.04.2020, Melbourne, Australia Passed away peacefully on 13 April 2020. Dearly loved husband of Helen and Doreen (dec). Much loved and loving father of Fiona, Elinor, Alistair (dec) and Keith. Father-in-law of John and Brighid. Adored Papa of Madeleine, Jayden, Fletcher, Bailey, Laura, Lilyann, Sophie and Vera. Son of David (dec) and Betsy (dec) and brother and brother-in-law of Gordon and John. 'Daddy' of Boo, Fergus and Zimba. A generous and kind man who will be sadly missed by many. Just a wee deoch an doris, just a wee drop, that's all. Just a wee deoch an doris afore ye gang awa. There's a wee wifie waitin' in a wee but an ben. If you can say, "It's a braw bricht moonlicht nicht", Then yer a'richt, ye ken.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 20, 2020
