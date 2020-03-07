Home
Graham Family Funeral Directors
73 Risdon Road
New Town, Tasmania 7008
03 6278 2722
David McDougall FORD

FORD David McDougall In Hobart, on 29th February 2020, in his 73rd year. Loved younger son of Tom and June Ford (both dec. Launceston). Loved brother of Joan Burns (Launceston), Donald (Labrador, Qld) and Helen Farmer (Ulverstone). Loved brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle to their families. Many thanks to Rod Shadbolt for his care and support for David, especially in his final years. Retired ANZ Bank Officer. A celebration of David's life will take place later in the year.



Published in The Examiner on Mar. 7, 2020
