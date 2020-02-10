|
|
COOPER David George 20.6.1938 - 8.2.2020
Passed away peacefully at Coroneagh Park, Penguin. Loved husband of Kaye. Loved father of Roslyn, Wayne, Kellie and Ben, and father-in-law of Gary, Tanya, Peter and Kelly. Loved by all his grand and great grandchildren.
Son of Clarrie and Evelyn (both dec.). Brother and brother-in-law of Alfred (dec.) and Grace, Mavis (dec.), and Margaret (dec.) and Ted.
The family wishes to thank all those at the Renal Units, NWPH and Coroneagh Park for the wonderful care given to David over the last two years.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 10, 2020