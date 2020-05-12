|
|
Henning David Frederick Hilton 7 November 1928 - 10 May 2020 Passed away peacefully in the Flinders Island MPC. Dearly loved and loving husband of Jan for almost 60 years, father of John (dec), Helen and Peter, Hilton and Lou. Beloved grandfather to Tom, Nell, Sam and Andrew. The family wish to sincerely thank the staff at the Flinders MPC for all their loving care of David in recent years. It has been wonderful to know how well cared for he has been. A private burial will be held at the Whitemark cemetery, with a memorial celebration to be held when conditions allow.
Published in The Examiner on May 12, 2020