HARPER David Edward Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr David Edward Harper, which will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, cnr Cambridge Road and Alma Street, Bellerive, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Royal Guide Dogs of Tasmania would be appreciated and can be accepted at the Church. You are invited to wear red, white and blue in honour of David's favourite AFL team.
Published in The Examiner on June 20, 2019
