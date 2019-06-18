Home
Hall Dave Tragically taken on 18th June, 2011. They say that time's a healer But that can't be true For no amount of time could Heal the pain of losing you. My precious son, missing and loving you every second of every day. Your broken-hearted Mum Dave you are so loved, so missed every day Life is so empty without you. Dad Remembering you is easy we do it every day, But the pain of not seeing you doesn't go away. Love you Dad. Beth and Anna I know you would have loved me granddad. Your Delilah Rose
Published in The Examiner on June 18, 2019
