|
|
GALE Darren James "Dar" 10.7.1965 - 16.1.2020
Passed away peacefully and with dignity after a long and heroic battle. Loved and loving father of Luke, Matt, and Zac. Special friend of Candace, and Zarlee. Loved Pop of Mia and Liam. Adored by Andrea and sadly missed by his constant companion Missy. Loved son of Godfrey and Kathleen (dec.) and Leonie. Loved brother, step-brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many.
You showed strength
and courage to the
very end.
#nevergiveup
Funeral notice later.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 20, 2020