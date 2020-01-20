Home
Pinegrove Funerals
163 Steele Street
Devonport, Tasmania 7310
(03) 6423 4000
Darren James "Dar" GALE


1965 - 2020
Darren James "Dar" GALE Notice
GALE Darren James "Dar" 10.7.1965 - 16.1.2020

Passed away peacefully and with dignity after a long and heroic battle. Loved and loving father of Luke, Matt, and Zac. Special friend of Candace, and Zarlee. Loved Pop of Mia and Liam. Adored by Andrea and sadly missed by his constant companion Missy. Loved son of Godfrey and Kathleen (dec.) and Leonie. Loved brother, step-brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many.



You showed strength

and courage to the

very end.



#nevergiveup



Funeral notice later.



Published in The Examiner on Jan. 20, 2020
