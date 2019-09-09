|
Ramage Daphne Mavis September 6th 2019. Late of Port Macquarie and formerly of Launceston (Tas) and Armidale. Dearly beloved Wife of Rev. Murray Ramage, Loving Mother and Mother in law of Stuart and Tammy, Andrew and Anita, Fiona and Peter. Loving and Adored Grandma and Great Grandma to their Families. Aged 81 years A Service of Thanksgiving for Daphne's Life will be Celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Thursday 12th September 2019 commencing at 11.30am.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 9, 2019