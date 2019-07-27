|
|
BROWN Daniel Mark 15.9.1975 - 25.7.2019 Passed away peacefully at St Lukes Hospital, after a short illness. Dearly loved and loving husband of Tanya. Loved and loving father of Avril. Beloved son of Andrew and Margaret. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Scott and Kellie, Rebecca and Andrew, Lisa and Carl. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Loved grandson of Jim and Gwen (dec.) Bygraves. Sincere thanks to all the staff at the LGH and St Lukes Hospital, also the Palliative Care team, ad a special thank you to Dr Kilov, for their love and care.
Published in The Examiner on July 27, 2019