Dane Andrew (MILTON) PEARCE


1999 - 2020
Dane Andrew (MILTON) PEARCE Notice
PEARCE (Milton) Dane Andrew 12.1.1999 - 12.2.2020 Loved son of Gina Milton and Lawrence Pearce (dec.). My beautiful boy, you are my world. Your soul is now at peace but my heart is broken and is full of you every second of every day. I will cherish our last day together and my absolute love for you can never be taken away. You are my world. Rest now my baby boy. Dane, thank you for being our special grandson. We will always remember your quirky smile and your care and support for your many mates. You left us too soon and we understand why. No more pain on your new journey. Gran and Oppy, (Chris and Barry). Funeral notice later.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 18, 2020
