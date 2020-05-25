|
Damian GIBSON-HENDERSON 10/10/1968 - 25/5/2018 Beloved son of Rosemary and stepson of Hernando Diaz. To lose someone so special Is really hard to bear, It hardly seems believable that you're no longer there. You left us far too early. However hard it is for us, we'll take comfort with the memories of your infectious smile, laughter and the happiness you gave. We Miss You So , So Much. I Love You. Mum, Hernando, Scott, Celica and Shamus. My life won't be the same until I see your smile again. Mum
Published in The Examiner on May 25, 2020