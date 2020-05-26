|
GARDNER Coral Christina Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at St Helens District Hospital, Tasmania on Friday 22nd May 2020 aged 84 years. The daughter of the Late Arthur and Elsie Thurlow. Loving wife of Darrell. Adored mother of John, Lyndie, Debra (dec), Julie and loved son-in-law Lee. Loved and treasured Nan to her grand-children Matthew (and Casey), Daniel (and Karlene) Stevie (and Harry) Tom, Madison, Elliott, Robert, Deklen, and great grandchildren, Hudson, Austin, Zachary, Harley, Oliver, and Billie. A special friend to Mary. Our grateful thanks to St Helens District Hospital staff for their loving attentive care given to mum and for the thoughtfulness and wonderful support they have shown to our immediate family. Our mum's humanity, was without judgment, she was always there for us. We will always love you. Private Funeral at Corals' request.
Published in The Examiner on May 26, 2020