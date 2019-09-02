Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen HAMILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen Noel Pearl (WALKER) HAMILL


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Colleen Noel Pearl (WALKER) HAMILL Notice
HAMILL (nee Walker) Colleen Noel Pearl 12.1.1941 - 30.8.2019 Passed away peacefully at Grenoch Home, Deloraine. Dearly beloved wife of Des (dec) for 57 years. Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Mark, Vicki and Chris Clark, Wayne (dec), Brett, Robyn and Brett Maroney, Grant (dec), Stuart and Elissa. Dearly loved and loving "Nanny Hamill" to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dearly beloved daughter of the late George and Phyllis (Pus) Walker, loved sister of Graeme, Albert (dec), Johnny (dec), Cynthia, Patricia, Lesley, Jill (dec) and Barry (dec). A sincere thankyou to All at Grenoch Home for their love, care and support over the past four years. Funeral notice Tuesday 3rd September 2019.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.